MARIANNA—Chipola hosts Northwest, Wednesday, Jan. 30, for games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Chipola Homecoming is Saturday, Feb. 2, against long-time rival Gulf Coast.

Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons invites all alumni and friends to attend an Alumni Reception beginning at 6 p.m. in the Ronnie Myers Hospitality Room of the Milton Johnson Center Feb. 2. The Homecoming Court will be introduced and the Queen and Mr. Chipola crowned during halftime of the men’s game.

The Indians improved to 4-1 in league play and 21-2 overall with a 77-66 win over Tallahassee on Jan. 26. Cameron Gooden led Chipola with 14 points. Bitumba Baruti scored 13. Ibrahima Sankare and LaQuan Butler each scored 11.

Chipola beat Gulf Coast 84-75 on Jan. 19. Keishawn Brewton led the Indians with 17 points. Four other Chipola players scored in double figures: Ibrahima Sankare (16), Cheikh Faye (14), Daniel Oladapo (13) and Malik Zachary (10).

Chipola scored a 64-61 win over Pensacola on Jan. 16. Bitumba Baruti, Keishawn Brewton and Daniel Oladapo each scored 11 in the game. Malik Zachary had 12 rebounds. Baruti also had 10 rebounds. Ibrahima Sankare scored 10.

Chipola suffered a 95-84 loss at Northwest on Jan. 12. Brewton led Chipola with 14 points. Oladapo had 13 points. Chipola trailed 51-37 at the break and outscored Northwest 47-44 in the second half, but could not overcome the deficit.

Chipola scored a 101-73 win over Tallahassee in the conference opener on Jan. 9. Oladapo led the Indians with 19 points. Zachery and Brewton each scored 17 points.

The Indians are the number three team in the Jan. 29 FCSAA State Men’s Poll and number 8 in the NJCAA National Poll.

The Lady Indians improved to 18-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play with an 82-63 win over Tallahassee on Jan. 26. Dekeriya Patterson led Chipola with a season-high 35 points. Valerie Nesbitt and Shaela Gardner each scored 12 points. For her effort, Patterson was named NJCAA Region 8 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. The sophomore guard from Fort Myers, shot 9-of-16 from the three-point line and was 9-of-17 from the field overall. She was a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line.

Chipola suffered an 86-77 loss at Gulf Coast on Jan. 19. Patterson led Chipola with 19 points. Nesbitt had 18. Namiko Adams scored 17. Chipola trailed 41-34 at the half.

Chipola chalked up a 67-60 win over Pensacola on Jan. 16. Nesbitt led Chipola with 18. Blessing Ejiofor scored 13. Courtajia Sanders scored 10.

Chipola fell 63-56 to Northwest on Jan. 12. Nesbitt led Chipola with 16 points. Patterson scored 11 points. Chipola trailed 33-28 at the break.

The Lady Indians scored an 86-82 win over reigning national women’s champion Tallahassee in the conference opener Jan. 9. Patterson and Nesbitt scored 21 apiece to lead Chipola. Ariel Cummings scored 15. Courtajia Sanders had 12 rebounds and 11 points.

Chipola is ranked ninth in the NJCAA National Women’s poll and third in the Jan. 29 FCSAA State Poll.

For information, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.