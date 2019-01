Vernon High School recognized senior girl basketball players during their home game on Monday night. Those recognized included: Morgan Dale, ShanaRay Sheffield, Nora Strickland, Natalie Kennedy, Tyrese Broxton.

Franklin County defeated the Lady Jackets 49-29.

Scoring for Vernon were: S. Gill 7, Kar. Coleman 5, S. Sheffield 3, M. Dale 2, J. Johnson 12.

Scoring for Franklin County were: Jahneese B. 6, Kiani A. 2, Melanie C. 4, Amani J. 2, Honesti W. 24, Hannah S. 6, Jamela R. 3, Jazmyne F. 2.