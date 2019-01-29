VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets travelled to South Walton High School on Monday night and defeated the South Walton Seahawks by a score of 61-49.

Vernon had three players score in double digits with Maurice Hargrove leading the way with 19 points; Caeden McDonald scored 14 points and Christian Proctor added 11 points. K’wan Powell contributed to the Jackets win with 6 points while Garrett Coleman added 5 points. Wayne Powell, Austin Angerbrandt and Dyvion Bush rounded out the scoring with 2 points each.

Vernon will be back in action Tuesday night in a District Contest against Sneads at Sneads High School.