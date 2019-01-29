Two arrested on drug charges

A man and woman were arrested during a traffic stop by a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy after attempting to throw a bottle containing methamphetamine out of the deputy’s reach.

Thursday afternoon, January 24th, the deputy stopped a vehicle speeding on U.S 90 near Wrights Creek Road. As the deputy conducted a pat-down of the driver, 47-year-old Winston Spencer, he felt a suspicious object located in Spencer’s boot. Spencer, who then began to panic, backed away from the deputy and became aggressive. Shortly after, Spencer removed a pill bottle from his boot and attempted to throw it into the wood line behind the deputy.

The bottle contained three plastic bags of methamphetamine.

During a search of the vehicle, WCSO, assisted by a Holmes County Sheriff’s K9 unit, discovered four additional bags of methamphetamine which were located in a purse.

Spencer, and his passenger 38-year-old Angela Spencer, were both arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of possession of methamphetamine. Winston Spencer, who is currently on state probation for previous drug charges, is facing two additional charges for tampering with evidence and resisting arrest without violence.