Summit for a Resilient North Florida

In the wake of the disaster brought by Hurricane Michael, many prominent leaders from the federal and state level, resiliency experts, and organizations have joined together to host a free resiliency summit for impacted communities in the Florida Panhandle.

Forums will provide information, tools and incentives to help homeowners, builders and business owners to ensure a resilient recovery. The keynote speaker is Jared Moskowitz, Director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management. Panel discussions will be held by representatives from FEMA, The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, The International Code Council and The Federal Alliance for Safe Homes.

Date: February 4, 2019

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm (CT)

Location: Rivertown Community Church, 4534 Lafayette Street, Marianna, Florida 32446