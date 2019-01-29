Patten obit

John Patten, 59 of Graceville lost his battle with Leriche Disease on Friday, January 25, 2019, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan surrounded by his loving family.

John was born in New Port, Connecticut on April 20, 1959. He moved to Jackson County at an early age where he met and married the love of his life. John worked as a brick mason for over 35 years and then worked in maintenance at Bonifay Nursing Home for a number of years before his health started to decline. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Graceville.

Celebration of His Life will be 2 p.m., Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville with Rev. Eddie Biss officiating.

Survived by his beloved wife Angie Goodman Patten; three daughters Elaine Patten, Christa (Drew) Davis, Sabrina Patten, Graceville; three grandchildren Makinlee Skipper, Lawson Skipper, and Braiden Carroll.