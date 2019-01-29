Chipley man arrested on DUI charges

On January 13, 2019 an officer with the Chipley Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a White Toyota for a seatbelt violation. The officer made contact with the driver who was identified as David C. Baxley, 45, of Chipley. During the course of the traffic stop the officer noticed the odor of alcohol coming from Mr. Baxley’s person and observed an open container was found in the front floorboard of the vehicle. Baxley was administered standardized field sobriety test which he was unable to complete. Mr. Baxley told the officer that he did in fact consume a few alcoholic beverages along with a controlled substance a few hours prior. Mr. Baxley was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Jail without incident.

Chief Scott Thompson warns, “We all have loved ones that travel the streets of Chipley, so I take driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol very seriously.”

If you suspect someone of driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs or alcohol, or any other criminal activity please report this information to the Chipley Police Department by calling (850) 638-6310 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 638- TIPS and remain anonymous.