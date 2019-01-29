BCF welcomes students

As they unpacked carloads of dorm necessities arriving at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, students also brought the lively atmosphere of the Graceville campus back with them. Faculty and staff welcomed new and returning students, eager to see how the Lord will be at work during the 2019 spring semester. New students arrived, anticipating the friendships they will develop and opportunities they will encounter as they begin their journey at BCF. Returning students were excited to be back on campus with their BCF family and get to know the new students after the long winter break.

On January 17, orientation commenced and new students began life as a BCF student. The day started with registration and a delicious breakfast in the college dining facility, the Deese Center. Immediately after, the incoming class gathered in the R.G. Lee Chapel for worship and a heartfelt greeting from BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen. Kinchen preached from the book of Psalms and encouraged students with the idea that God knows absolutely everything about them, cares deeply for them, and that they have nothing to fear.

Following the inspirational message, new students made their way to the Mills Center where they watched several videos designed to help them become familiar with the helpful faces they will encounter around campus. They received information on policies found in the student handbook, as well as where the many student resources can be located. New students were then given the opportunity to join their faculty advisor and returning students of the same major for a enjoyable meal and friendly fellowship. After lunch, there was a bus tour around the perimeter of the campus and all of the major hubs of Graceville to familiarize the incoming class with the town that will be home to them as a BCF student. Official orientation activities on Thursday concluded with a “Nautical Themed” cookout in the Deese Center.

Orientation activities were brought to an exciting start on Friday morning with coffee and pastries provided by “The King’s Cup Coffee Shop and Bistro,” located in the Student Center. Following informative presentations on safety, the new campus store, and online resources, students participated in a fun scavenger hunt to help them feel more confident in navigating the campus. Faculty advisors and enrollment staff were available throughout the rest of the day to assist students with completing class registration and testing, receiving their student ID cards, and registering their vehicles for parking on campus. The day ended with an event called Gym Jam, organized by the Intramural Coordinator and Resident Assistant Wes Hamby. Students played multiple sports and games during the thrilling event, which returning students were also invited to, allowing this semester’s students the chance to get to know each other.

After several days with activities designed to accustom new students to life at BCF, they all walked into the classroom for the very first time on January 21, beginning their educational journey. The start of a new semester is always an exciting time at BCF as incoming students begin their journey, joining returning students, staff, and faculty in “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®.”

To learn more about taking the first step in joining The Baptist College of Florida in that journey as a new student, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.