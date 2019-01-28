Valee Road bridge replacement project to begin

Work activities will begin the week of Monday, Feb. 4 to replace the bridge on Valee Road over Blue Creek in Holmes County. The $1.1 million bridge replacement project also includes new guardrail, minor drainage improvements, sodding, and new pavement markings. During construction Valee Road will be closed and traffic detoured via State Road 81 (Samson Highway), Coy Commander Road, and U.S. 90. The project is anticipated to be complete late 2019.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather.