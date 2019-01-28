The AL/FL Peanut Trade Show set for Feb. 7

The AL/FL Peanut Trade Show will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds located on Highway 231 South of Dothan, AL.

Sponsored by the Alabama Peanut Producers Association and the Florida Peanut Producers Association, the one day event offers farmers the opportunity to view the products and services of more than 70 exhibitors. The show opens at 8:30 am central time followed by a catered lunch at 12 noon.

Thousands of dollars in door prizes will be offered. Cash prizes, gift cards, peanut seed, a shotgun, trip to the Southern Peanut Growers Conference and many more. Kelley Manufacturing Company will provide the Grand Door Prize – the use of a new 6 row peanut combine, on the winner’s farm, for the 2019 peanut harvesting season, with the option of purchasing the combine through an authorized KMC dealer with $15,000 off the list price. The winner must have at least 75 acres of peanuts.

The Grower Prize will be provided by Amadas Industries, and will include a certificate for $10,000 towards the purchase of a new Amadas self-propelled peanut combine, or $5,000 towards the purchase of a new Amadas 4-row or 6-row pull-type peanut combine, or $1,000 towards the purchase of a new Amadas peanut dump cart.

Colombo North America will give-a-way an “Ag Experience of a Lifetime.” They will draw for a trip for two down to Brazil during the peanut harvest. The trip will tour the Colombo manufacturing plants, along with farms, shelling plants, and local tourism. This drawing will be for certified peanut growers with at least 75 acres of peanuts.

For more information please contact the Florida Peanut Producers Association office at 850-526-2590.