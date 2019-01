Washington County Public Works advises the portion of Shenandoah Blvd from Concord Blvd to Maryfield Court will be detoured until further notice due to flooding. Detour signs will be posted to direct traffic. Please use caution while traveling in this and other flooded areas and do not drive through flood waters.

For a complete list of current road closures, please visit www.washingtonfl.com and click on the Emergency Management link under the “Departments” tab.