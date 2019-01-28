Kimbrough obit

Betty S. Kimbrough, age 58 of Crystal Lake, passed from this life on January 25, 2019 at her residence.

Betty was born on July 15, 1960 in Avon Park, Florida to Roy and Sue (Price) Mason. She will be remembered for her giving spirit, often helping others in need, and for her devotedness to her family. She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her daughter: Jamie Krawznysksi; brother: Johnny Mason.

She is survived by her loving husband, Randy Kimbrough of Crystal Lake, Florida; parents: Roy and Sue Mason of Ashford, Alabama; daughter/granddaughter: Morgan Mae Kimbrough of Crystal Lake, Florida; brother: Leroy Mason (Jessica) of Ashford, Alabama; sister: Charlene Price (Mike) of Dothan, Alabama; grandson: Jamis Rushing; nine nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held 1P.M. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at New Life Fellowship Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Don Hodges officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.