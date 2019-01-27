McClendon obit

John H. (Red) McClendon, age 79 of Wausau, went home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2019 at Flower’s Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

Red was born on April 11, 1939 in Clarksville, Florida to James H. McClendon and Susie B. Marshall. He was a carpenter by trade and a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter: Brenda McClendon; great grandson: Coltyn McClendon; sisters: Maggie Crocker, Gertrude Skinner, Faye Branch.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Verdell McClendon; daughter: Peggy Carter and fiancé Robert Pettis; sons: Keith and Theresa McClendon, Michael and Heather McClendon, Chris and Dixie McClendon; grandchildren: Jessica Adams, Lil Chris and Sabrina McClendon, Skyler McClendon, Lakynn Whittington, Renlee McClendon, Memphis McClendon; great grandchildren: Erika, Richard, Selyna, Stylra, Carsyn.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Christian Haven Church in Wausau, Florida with Rev. Ronnie Gene Hagan officiating. Interment will follow in Gap Pond Cemetery in Sunny Hills, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.