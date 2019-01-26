The Nelons back in Bonifay

The Nelons will be singing at Calvary Baptist Church tonight, January 26, beginning at 6 p.m.

With tight family harmonies, timeless songs and a passion for worship, The Nelons have been captivating audiences for four decades.

Standing on the legacy of founder and patriarch Rex Nelon; Kelly, Jason, Amber and Autumn continue the family tradition with unparalleled vocal excellence, incomparable harmonies and stunning live performances. The group has recorded more than 35 albums with chart-topping Southern Gospel classics like “We Shall Wear a Robe and Crown,” “Come Morning,” and “O For a Thousand Tongues.”

Their awards and accolades include three Grammy Nominations, six Dove Awards, 14 Singing News Fan Awards and a People’s Choice Silver Telly Award for the concept video “Excuse Me, Are You Jesus?” They are frequently featured on the best-selling Gaither Homecoming recordings and videos and have performed on The Grand Ole Opry, among other historic venues.

The Nelons were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

Calvary Baptist is located south of Bonifay on Son In Law Road. A love offering will be taken.