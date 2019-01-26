Student charged with making threat

A threat against Vernon Middle School students has ended in criminal charges for one Washington County student.

On Thursday afternoon, a Washington County Sheriff’s school resource deputy assigned to the school was notified that someone had written a threatening message on a bathroom wall.

Through a quick and concise investigation, WCSO, with the instrumental assistance of school faculty members, identified a 13-year-old student as the person responsible for the threat. The student is now facing serious criminal charges.

“Any threat against our students requires immediate attention and will receive swift consequences,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “When it comes to the safety of our children, we cannot take chances on the validity of these threats. Every threat, whether verbal or written, will be taken seriously.”