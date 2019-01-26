SR 77 traffic shift planned

North and southbound traffic on State Road 77 from north of County Road 279 (Moss Hill Road) to just south of Shenandoah Boulevard will be transitioned to the newly constructed northbound lanes Monday, Feb. 4. Drivers may encounter intermittent lane restrictions from 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4 to 1 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 as crews make preparations to the roadway to shift traffic. All travel lanes will be clearly marked. This shift will allow crews to begin reconstruction of the future southbound lanes.

This work is part of the $58 million construction project that includes expanding the existing road to four lanes, adding drainage and safety improvements and the placement of new roadway signs and pavement markings. The estimated completion date for this project is spring 2020.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and use caution when driving through the work zone.