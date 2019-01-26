News from Chipola College

REGISTER NOW FOR TERM ‘C’ CLASSES AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Registration for Spring Term ‘C’ classes at Chipola College is Feb. 25 to March 1.

Term C classes meet March 4 through April 30. Term C courses include: (ACG 2002) Accounting on the Microcomputer (online); (AMH 2010) Survey of American Literature I (online); (BUL 4310) Advance Legal Environment of Business (online); (COP 2000) Intro to Computer Programming; (ENC 1102) English Composition II; (ENL 2022) Survey of English Literature II; (ESC 1000) Introduction to Earth Science (online); (GEB 1011) Introduction to Business (online); (GEB 4930) Selected Topics in Business; (MAC 1105) College Algebra (online) (MAN 3025) Principles Of Management (online); (MAR 3023) Basic Marketing Concept (online); (MUL 2010) Music Appreciation (online); (PSY 2012) General Psychology (online); (RED 3311) Teaching Reading Intermediate Grade (online); (RED 3360) Teaching Reading Middle/Sec Schools (online); (RED4519) Diagnos/Instuc Interventions Read; (SLS 1101) Orientation; (SLS 2264) SGA Leadership Development IV.

Chipola’s open-door policy guarantees acceptance to any student with a standard high school diploma or its equivalent. Prospective students should complete a college application which is available in the Office of Admissions, or online at www.chipola.edu. Students also must provide an official high school and college transcript.

Students should visit an academic advisor in the Student Services building to register.

For information about enrolling at Chipola, call the Admission and Records office at 850-718-2311, or visit www.chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST IS FEB. 21-24

MARIANNA—Chipola College Theatre’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast runs Feb. 21-24.

The show plays nightly at 7 p.m. with a Sunday, Feb. 24 matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets—$10 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and under—go on sale Feb. 7. ACT Fund members may redeem tickets beginning Jan. 31.

A dinner-and-a-show event is Friday, Feb. 22. Proceeds support the Take Stock in Children scholarship and mentoring program. For $30, patrons get a show ticket and dinner. For information about the dinner show, call Debra Perdue, TSIC Coordinator, at (850) 718-2428.

The “Be Our Guest!” Reception Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. is a special benefit for ACT Fund members only. Guests will enjoy a sweet treat and have the opportunity to meet cast members and take photos before the show.

Chipola Director Charles Sirmon selected the cast which features: Bailey Foxworth as Belle, Anthony Severson as the Beast, Preston Beall as Maurice, Drew Kelley as Gaston, Daniel Clubb as Lefou, Stephanie Woodard as Old Beggar Women, Daniel Covington as Monsieur D’Arque, Zac West as Cogsworth, Brock Harris as Lumiere, Sara Grace Lockard as Babette, Sarah Vickery as Mrs. Potts, Ethan Smith as Chip, Danielle Henry as Madame De La Gande Bouche. Silly Girls include: Sarah Lynn White, Katee Brown and Lauryl Grace Hinson.

Academy Award-winning show comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairytale. The stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Menken and Tim Rice.

For information, call the Center for the Arts Box Office at 850-718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

TRIO CELEBRATION FEB. 13 AT CHIPOLA GAME

Chipola College Student Support Services students and their families are cordially invited to attend the 2019 Annual TRiO Celebration, Wednesday, Feb. 13, at the Chipola vs. Tallahassee Basketball games. SSS students, parents, siblings, spouses and children are invited.

TRiO students and staff also will celebrate an evening of service by volunteering in the concession stand which supports scholarships.

The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Johnson Center. Students and families will receive program information and meet the TRiO Staff. Families will receive free admission to the women’s and men’s basketball games and a $5 concession stand voucher for each immediate family member.

Students are asked to make reservations for the number of family members attending, by calling Kristie Mosely at 718-2417.