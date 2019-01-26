LSNF to provide information clinic

Washington County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Lora Bell is excited to announce that the office is partnering with Legal Services of North Florida (LSNF) in an effort to provide legal services to anyone seeking advice or help. This information clinic offers experts and volunteers in the community to assist in answering questions, as well as to provide support for individual legal concerns. A representative from LSNF will be available to meet with anyone requesting assistance in the lobby of the Washington County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office, located within the Washington County Courthouse, every other Thursday, beginning January 31st. LSNF provides representation to low-income and vulnerable individuals in civil matters only, however a probate attorney will also be available on specific dates to answer questions. No appointment is required. If you are interested or would like further information, you can learn more about LSNF at https://www.lsnf.org/ or you can call the Washington County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office at (850) 638-6285.

