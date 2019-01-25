Turner obit

Pauline P. Turner, known to all as P.T., passed away on January 23, 2019.

She was born in Vicksburg, MS and came to Marianna in the early 1950’s with her first husband, the late John Robert Thomas who was a flight instructor at Graham Air Base. Following his death, she married Marianna businessman Jerome F. Turner and worked with him in the family business, Turner’s. She later owned and operated Friendly Flower Shop for twenty-five years. She remained in Marianna until Hurricane Michael damaged her long-time home.

She embraced Marianna and it embraced her back. She worked the very first “Pink Lady” shift at Jackson Hospital. Over the years, she continued as a civic leader and was active in many local organizations including the Marianna Junior Woman’s Club, Marianna Woman’s Club, Main Street Marianna, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Marianna Arts Festival. She was a long time member of the Marianna Altrusa Club who in 2013 named her the club’s first emeritus member. In addition, she served for eight years on Marianna’s City Commission and was the City’s first female mayor. She had a flair for the creative and over the years has baked and decorated many beautiful cakes (including a replica of the original Jackson County Court House) and done countless cross stitch and knitted pieces that were enjoyed by family and friends across the country.

She is survived by her three daughters and their husbands: Karen and Randy Esser of Crawfordville; Lisa and David Pelt of Marianna and Jean and Doug Drufner of Metairie, LA.

She is also survived by her five grandchildren and their families: Scott Esser, Nicole, Katherin and Kayli of Crawfordville; Randi and Steve Dodson, Ryan (and his fiancée Logan Kelley), Adam and Casey of Crawfordville; Justin Pelt (and his fiancée Heather Harrison) and Haley of Marianna; Nicholas and Ashley Pelt and Rylan of Marianna and Aimee and Caleb Stuckey, R.J., Libby and Luke of Ft Gaines, GA.

Services will be private. Friends are welcome to visit at PT’s home at any time to share stories and celebrate a life well lived.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Jackson Hospital Foundation.

James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is in charge of arrangements.