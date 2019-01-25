The City of Chipley is issuing a precautionary boil water notice due to scheduled maintenance/repairs.

You may experience low to no water pressure on Monday, January 28, beginning at 8 a.m. The areas affected include customers on: 4th Street from Old Bonifay Road to Glenwood Avenue; McNeil Lane; Maybell Way; 3rd Street from Old Bonifay Road to Campbellton Avenue.

Once repairs are completed and water is restored, a “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will be in effect for your area on the date stated above. Bring your water to a rolling boil for at least one minute to assure that the water is safe for drinking and cooking.

This “Precautionary” notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. Please make sure to run water from an outside spigot or bath tub faucet to assure that the water has been flushed before operating appliances.

You will be notified with an ORANGE doorknocker once the “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” is lifted.

Any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 850-638-6346.