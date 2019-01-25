Moody obit

Mancil O. Moody, 76 of Grand Ridge, FL, died Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at his residence.

Mancil was preceded in death by his parents, Thornton Moody and Ethel Alday; three brothers, Albert Blackmon, Ander Lee Blackmon, Clayton Blackmon and one sister, Ruby Gelser.

He is survived by two sons, Shawn moody and his wife, Rhoda; John Moody; three daughters, Donna Sue Phillips and her husband, Wendell, Dawn Tucker, Angie Baldwin-Smith; two brothers, Dwight moody, and Thornton Moody and his wife, Debbie; 14 grandchildren, Tiffany Phillips, Shannon Long and her husband, Trent, Garrett Moody, Austin Moody, Tucker Moody, Alaina Moody, Taylor Moody, Jody Moody, Dustin Moody, Beth Shelton and her husband, Gregory, Amanda Tucker, Danielle Tucker, Trinity Baldwin, and Tessa Smith; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

No public services have been planned at this time. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is in charge of arrangements.