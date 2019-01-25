McIelwain obit

Aurora M. McIelwain, age 81 of Chipley, passed from this life on January 23, 2019 at her residence.

Aurora was born on August 28, 1937 in Ormoc City, Leyte, Philippines to Marcelino and Claudia Madrinan. She was a resident of the Florida Panhandle for 52 years, coming from Detroit, Michigan, and became a United States citizen on June 14, 1997. Aurora enjoyed all flowers and worked in the Garden Department of Walmart for many years. She will be remembered as an excellent cook and a faithful and devoted member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Chipley, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband: Dr. Robert D. McIelwain; brother: Manuel Madrinan.

She is survived by her son: Robert McIelwain of Chipley, Florida; daughter: Gloria McIelwain of Waukegan, Illinois; sister: Lilia Abellanosa of Cebu City, Philippines.

A memorial service date will be announced in the coming days. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

Flowers will be accepted for the service or monetary donations may be made to help offset funeral expenses.