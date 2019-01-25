Curry obit

Mr. James Rodney Curry, 68, of Westville, Florida, died on Saturday, January 19, 2019, at his home in Westville.

Born Tuesday, June 6, 1950 in Westville, he was the son of the late Malcolm Curry and the late Versie Padgett Curry.

He was a family man, he loved being outside, fishing and with his donkeys. He loved taking care of his great granddaughter Anna.

Surviving are son, James Ronnie Curry and wife Shirley of Westville, FL; 5 grandchildren, Kimberly Curry, Rachel Harris, Robert Curry, Amanda Deans, Michael Wright, Jr.; 7 great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife, Wayavene Curry, and son, Bradley Curry.

A funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 25, 2019 at Sims Funeral Home, located at 201 W. Pennsylvania Ave. Bonifay, with the Rev. Daniel Smith officiating. Interment will be in Westville Cemetery, with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family received friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at Sims Funeral Home.