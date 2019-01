Chipley High School hosted Jay in boys basketball on Thursday night. Final score was Chipley 83, Jay 69.

Scoring for Chipley were: C. Aycock 3, T. Blackmon 12, Z. Potter 19, A. Lawton 4, I. Berry 12, J. Swearingin 21, J. Boston 4, A. Berry 3, K. Cox 2, G. Smelcer 2.

Scoring for Jay were: D. Burkhead 2, G. Gavin 12, T. Sreib 9, B. Miller 8, T. Watson 25, D. Ingram 7, B. Jackson 6.