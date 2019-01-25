Brigham arrested on drug charges

The Washington County Drug Task Force conducted a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday, January 23, at 688 Deermont Circle in Chipley. Members of the Task Force, which consists of the Chipley Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, executed the search warrant during the early morning hours and found one person in the home, Antonio Dewayne Brigham, Jr., 20, of Chipley. Brigham was found to be in possession of marijuana packaged for sale.

A search of the residence and property resulted in various items being found, to include: methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs, paraphernalia consistent with that used to manufacture crack cocaine, and assorted calibers of firearm ammunition.

Brigham, Jr. was arrested on scene and Antonio Dewayne Brigham, 48, of Chipley, is being sought for narcotics related warrants stemming from the search warrant.

Additional charges pending for Antonio Dewayne Brigham, 48, of Chipley: possession of ammo by a convicted felon; possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell; possession of cocaine; possession of marijuana with intent to sell; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription x2; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Antonio Dewayne Brigham, Jr., 20, of Chipley was charged with: possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Sheriff Kevin Crews would like to thank the public for providing information which assisted in this becoming a successful Task Force operation.

Chief Scott Thompson stated, “We will continue to take drug dealers head on to rid our communities of illegal narcotics. I encourage anyone with information regarding Antonio Brigham’s location, or other illegal activities, to contact the Chipley Police Department at 850-638-6310.”