The Central Panhandle Pesticide Training Series is a multi-county collaboration between Holmes, Washington, and Jefferson County Extension agents. The series is scheduled for February 18-21st and will take place this year in Chipley, at the Washington County Extension Office.

This series offers a wide variety of pesticide CEUs, including categories that are harder to find such as natural areas and aquatics. If you are interested in obtaining a new license, adding a category or are still in need of CEUs for renewal, don’t miss out on this opportunity!

Registration is $10/session and refreshments will be provided. The different sessions serve as a review for the titled exam session or can be used to obtain CEUs. For more information or pre-registration, you can contact the Washington County Extension Office: 850-638-6180.