McGriff obit

Angela Shaunta (Jennings) McGriff, of Marianna, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 17, 2019 in the Flowers Hospital of Dothan, Alabama. She was 41 years old.

Angela was born on March 9, 1977 to Elois Chaney Pope and the late Charles Earl Jennings in Donaldsonville, Georgia. Being raised in a Christian home, she accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was a faithful member of the St. James A.M.E. Church of Marianna, Florida. Angela was united in Holy Matrimony to Paul McGriff on November 13, 1998.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband: Paul McGriff of Marianna, Florida; three (3) daughters: Tyra J. Pittman, Jayhda McGriff, and JayRiah McGriff; three (3) sons: Tommy F. White, Tyler D. White, and Jaylon P. McGriff, all of Marianna, Florida; grandson: Derrick Harvey; mother: Eloise Pope of Marianna, Florida; sister: Monica M. Ardely of Killeen, Texas; brother: Robert L. Merritt (Tabinesha) of Marianna, Florida; grandfather: John Chaney of Chipley, Florida; nine (9) aunts: Evelyn Harmon (Clifton) of Chipley, Florida, Tamika Chaney of Quincy, Florida, Irma Simpkins (Victor) of Columbus, Ohio, Sadie Dixon of Birmingham, Alabama, Mary Darby (James), Yvonne Milton (Sunny), Margaret Bell, Juanita Bell, and Loise Bell, all of Marianna, Florida; five (5) uncles: John Chaney, Jr. (Rida) of San Diego, California, Ben Scott of Chattahoochee, Florida, Melvin Jennings (Mary) of Columbia, South Carolina, James Chaney (Carolyn) and Jimmie Lee Jennings (Betty), both of Marianna, Florida; two (2) great aunts: Essie Mae Brown and Dorothy Brown-Hamilton, both of Orlando, Florida; two (2) great-uncles: Benny Ray Brown of Bonifay, Florida and Randy Brown (Carolyn) of Malone, Florida; along with a host of sisters & brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

A Celebration of Angela’s Life will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, January 26, 2019 from the sanctuary of Evangel Worship Center of Marianna, Florida with Rev. George Williams, Rev. Lavon Pettis, Rev. Walter Caldwell, Jr., and Rev. Dovie Lewis, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the New Hope Cemetery of Two Egg, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public Viewing will begin on Friday, January 25, 2019 from 12 Noon – 9 PM CST in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose 2hrs. prior to services at the church on Saturday.