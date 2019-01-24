Master Gardeners install officers

submitted by Glenda Wilson

As Master Gardeners they are official volunteer employees of the University of Florida IFAS.

The Washington County Master Gardeners have implemented many successful projects over the years and are looking forward to helping with workshops such as upcoming “Rose Pruning”, Judging horticulture project at the Youth Fair and designing an entrance to Falling Waters State Park. A Grant was recently awarded by Statewide Best Management Projects thru IFAS & FDACS to our local Ext. Office to help with the Project at Falling Waters State Park.

Each year IFAS Washington County Extension offers a master gardener class and this year it will begin May 30, 2019. If interested in this program contact Matthew Orwat at 850-638-6180.