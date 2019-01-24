Man arrested after K9 alerts to narcotics

A 32-year-old Sneads man was arrested Monday morning on drug charges after a narcotics detection K9 was deployed during a traffic stop.

On Monday morning, a WCSO deputy stopped a red Chevrolet truck on S.R. 79 near Potter Springs Road. The driver, Michael David Bezwiechin, appeared extremely nervous and under the influence of narcotics.

K9 Jet was deployed during the stop and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and located a clear plastic bag of methamphetamine and a used hypodermic needle in a backpack, which was located on the passenger seat.

Bezwiechin was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.