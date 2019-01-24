Johnson obit

Janice Johnson, 75, of Bascom, Florida, died Monday evening, January 21, 2019 at Jackson Hospital.

Janice was born and raised in Bascom, Florida. She moved away to Jacksonville, Florida, to attend business school and begin her career as a legal secretary. She then married and had two sons. She loved her family, cooking and entertaining, as well as gardening and growing flowers. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband and Camping Club friends.

She eventually moved back to Bascom and married Robert Johnson. She is proceeded in death by her father, Edward Nichols; mother, Oris Turner, and brother, Thomas Nichols.

Her survivors include her devoted husband of 21 years, Robert E. Johnson; two sons, Samuel Cooper Winton III and wife, Suzanna and Steven Michael Winton; two sisters, Marie Baxter and husband Raymond and Sandra Hilton; sister in law, Shirley Renner; four grandchildren, Samuel Cooper Winton IV, Taylor Reese Winton, Michael Winton, and Ashley Clemons and six nephews, Chris and Nick Nichols, Jeffery and Drew Baxter, and Dusty and Ethan Hilton.

A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, January, 25, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Bascom Cemetery with Reverend Greg Ford officiating. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel will be directing.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 24,2019 from 6:30-8:30p.m. at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna.