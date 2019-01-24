Hudson obit

Mrs. Litha Erline Hudson, age 70, of Chipley, Florida passed away January 22, 2019 at her home. She was born August 12, 1948 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to the late William Eddie Hudson, Jr. and Jennie B. Carroll Hudson.

Erline is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Mills of Chipley, FL; three grandchildren, Bradley Mills, Wesley Blanchette and Heather Blanchette; three great-grandchildren, Laikyn Cleland, Lukyan Cleland and AnneLee Castro; four siblings, Myron Hudson and wife, Susan of Westville, FL, Jerry Hudson and wife Brenda of Westville, FL, Debra Davis of Panama City, FL and Ronnie Hudson and wife Laurie of Westville, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, January 25, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Chipley with Kyle Hudson speaking and Rev. Mike Orr officiating. Interment will follow in the Corinth Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.