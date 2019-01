Holmes County High School hosted Marianna in boys basketball tonight, and lost to their guests 67-64.

Scoring for Bonifay were: E. Reddice 8, A. Potter 3, B. Richards 3, D. Powell 36, B. Rich 14.

Scoring for Marianna were: S. McMillian 18, A. Johnson 14, J. Wilson 2, J. Jackson 2, N. Gainer 12, J. Pinder 2, J. Davis 12, K. Jones 5.