Holmes County High School defeated Sneads in boys basketball on Tuesday. Final score was 70-42.

Scoring for Holmes County were: E. Reddice 13, A. Potter 6, B. Richards 2, D. Powell 22, B. Rich, W. Bailey 5, J. Farrow 4, H. Tadlock 5.

Scoring for Sneads were: T. Smith 2, C. McCollough 5, C. Harrel 2, T. Garrett 6, X. White 2, S. Hart 6, J. Hayes 4, E. Smith 15.