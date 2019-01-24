Enfinger obit

Mary Helen Enfinger, age 79 of Chipley, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on January 22, 2019.

Mary was born on May 8, 1939 in Washington County, Florida to Bloxie and Jeannie Burch Barrow. A lifelong resident of Washington County, Mary worked as a Phone Operator for AT&T before her retirement. She was a faithful member of Oakie Ridge Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Larry Enfinger of Chipley, Florida; one son: Curt Enfinger and wife Penny of Chipley, Florida; two daughters: Debra Corbin of Chipley, Florida, Jennifer Bau of Chipley, Florida; six grandchildren: Garrett Enfinger and wife Amber, Dillon Corbin, Madison Bau, Dakota Enfinger, Jack Bau, Maggie Bau; three great grandchildren: Caroline Enfinger, Brett Enfinger, and Kennedy Corbin.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 A.M. Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Oakie Ridge Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Russell Carlisle and Rev. Shane Hardesty officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 6-8P.M. Friday, January 25, 2019 at Oakie Ridge Baptist Church. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in her honor to Gideons International Chipley Camp, P.O. Box 1042, Chipley, Florida or at gideons.org.