BCF Annual Day of Prayer

Faculty and staff at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) meet regularly to pray for students, each other, needs within the community, and upcoming events. The college is also extremely grateful for the prayers of Florida Baptist churches, pastors, and so many others that make praying for BCF a part of their regular prayer time. As the Annual Day of Prayer for BCF approaches, faculty, staff, and students are reminded once more that prayer is one of the driving forces of all that takes place on the BCF campus.

For several years, the Florida Baptist State Convention has reserved the last Sunday of January as the Annual Day of Prayer for The Baptist College of Florida. This year, Florida Baptists all across the state are committed to pray for the college on January 27, 2019.

This special day of prayer serves as a great comfort and encouragement to individuals that work and study at BCF. There have been countless instances where the Lord has done mighty works on campus and through BCF, many of which can be attributed to how God has answered the prayers of His people. BCF family and friends look forward to seeing what will result from this year’s Annual Day of Prayer.

For more information on how to be involved in praying for The Baptist College of Florida, please contact 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.