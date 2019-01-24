10 tips to beat the cold snaps, lower energy costs and stay warm

Weather plays the biggest role in the amount of energy customers use and how it impacts their power bill. Customers typically see their highest bills after the hottest and coldest months.

As is typical for this time of the year, starting Sunday, low temperatures in Northwest Florida will begin dropping into the 30s and even the 20s in some areas, with the average temperature continuing to drop throughout January and February. Now is the time to take steps to help save money on your Gulf Power energy bill and stay warm during the coldest spells.

“There are many ways to conserve energy, stay warm and reduce the jumps in your energy bills,” said Kimberly Blair, Gulf Power spokesperson. “Budget Billing is one service customers can participate in to eliminate drastic spikes during extreme weather events. Customers who sign up for Budget Billing, pay about the same amount each month.”

Check out these 10 cold weather tips from Gulf Power’s energy experts:

1. Set your thermostat at a constant temperature. Almost half of the energy in your home goes to heating and cooling. In the winter, set it at 68 degrees and leave it. For every degree above 68 that you set your thermostat, you’ll pay 10 percent more in heating costs.

2. Find and seal leaks so cold air can’t sneak in through doors, walls or a poorly insulated attic. Make sure there are no tiny holes in your ducts that could cause your heater to work harder. Install weather stripping or caulking around doors and windows. Increase attic insulation to save 30 percent on cooling and heating costs.

3. Reverse the setting on your ceiling fan to push warmer air down to the floor level.

4. Maintain your heating system so it runs more efficiently. Change or clean your air filter monthly since dirty filters restrict airflow and reduce efficiency. Check out available incentives from Gulf Power’s Heating and Cooling page.

5. Lower your lighting costs by turning off lights that aren’t in use. Use fluorescent lighting or LEDs. They last 10 times longer than incandescent bulbs. And, they consume as little as 20 percent of the energy for the same amount of light.

6. Use an electric blanket or heated mattress cover. These are more economical than heating the entire house. To prevent a fire hazard, avoid using ones that are older than 10 years. Don’t run cords under your mattress. More safety tips.

7. Use the sun to heat your home by opening draperies and blinds on the sunny side of your house. Close them on the shaded side of your house and at night.

8. Manage your energy and control your savings through Energy Select, a nationally recognized program that puts the power of savings in your hands. By combining a unique variable price, an online programming and smart thermostat, Energy Select allows customers to take control of saving money and energy. This energy-saving program features a lower energy price 87 percent of the time, the convenience to control your comfort and savings, and FREE installation.

9. Get a free Energy Checkup, one of the easiest ways you can identify measures to conserve energy. You can access a free online checkupfrom anywhere at any time on a laptop, tablet or mobile device, or you can schedule an in-home energy checkup. The checkup provides a report that’s personalized for you, based on your home’s actual energy use and can be accessed whenever you want to look for ways to save money and energy.

10. Use portable electric heaters only in small areas. Buy newer models that are thermostatically controlled and carry the UL label.

Struggling to pay higher bills?

For those who may struggle to pay their bill, the Salvation Army has a program called Project SHARE. Project SHARE provides emergency assistance to our neighbors who need help with energy bills, repairs to heating and air-conditioning equipment and other energy-related needs. The program assists the elderly, the disabled, the sick and others who are experiencing financial hardship. Gulf Power customers can make donations to Project SHARE by adding a donation to their power bill.

Here is a full list of where to get help paying your power bill:

Eastern District

Chipley

Love in Action, (850) 638-2706

Jackson County Senior Citizen, (850)263-4650

Salvation Army, (850)638-7102

Panama City

Catholic Charities, (850)763-0475

Council On Aging, (850)769-3468

United Way, (850)785-7521 or 215-6611

Family Services, (850)785-1721

Salvation Army, (850)769-5259

Tri County, 942 Jenks Ave., (850)215-0173

Beach Care Services — Panama City Beach Residents only, (850)235-3002

Central District

DeFuniak Springs

Caring & Sharing, (850)892-7656

Tri-CountyCouncil Assistance, (850)892-3615

Fort Walton Beach

Striving for Perfection Ministries, 312 Pelham Rd. Open Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (850)862-3899

United Way, 112 Tupelo Ave., (850)243-0315

Salvation Army, 425 Mary Esther-cutoff, (850)243-4531

Catholic Social Services, 11 1st St. (850)244-2825

Crestview

Sharing & Caring, (850)682-1134

Salvation Army, (850)243-4531

Tri-County, (850)306-1134

Niceville

Okaloosa County Council on Aging, (850)833-9165

Salvation Army, (850)243-4531

Catholic Social Services, (850)244-2825

Sharing & Caring, (850)678-8459

Western District

Pensacola

United Way referral line, call 2-1-1 from any phone

United Ministries (only provides assistance to families w/children) 257 E Lee St., Pensacola, (850)433-2333

Catholic Social Services, 222 E. Government St., Pensacola, (850)436-6425

Community Action Program (Tuesdays 8:15-9:15 am), 1308 W Garden St., Pensacola, (850)607-2088 Salvation Army, 1501 North Q St., Pensacola, (850)432-1501

First Baptist Church, (850)438-8907 Olive Baptist Church, (850)473-4466

Milton

Interfaith Ministries — Santa Rosa County residents, Gulf Breeze, Navarre, Milton, (850)934-8385

We Care Ministries (United Methodist Church — Santa Rosa County residents, Navarre) (850)939-1005

Family Resource Center, (850)626-2054

Salvation Army, Santa Rosa County, (850)623-4099

Tri County Community Council, 6607 Elva St., (850)981-0036