Traffic stops result in arrests

HOLMES COUNTY – Three unrelated traffic stops led to three drug arrests in as many days by Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, January 19, in the 2200 block of Sand Pond Road and made contact with the driver, Katrina L. Jordan, 38, of Westville.

A computer check through dispatch revealed Jordan had active warrants out of Walton County and was driving on a suspended license.

While Jordan was being detained, she directed deputies to a black case inside the vehicle where she stated illegal drugs “might be” located.

Deputies searched the vehicle and recovered the case, which contained a small baggie of methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Jordan was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Another traffic stop in Westville, this time in the area of Highway 2 and 179-A, was conducted around 7 p.m. Sunday, January 20.

A deputy made contact with the driver, Arnold D. Thomas, 55, of Westville.

The deputy performed a search of the vehicle, during which he located a plastic container that held a small amount of methamphetamine. A search of Thomas’ person led to the discovery of another container which held a larger amount of methamphetamine in the form of a large crystal and several hypodermic needles.

Thomas would later admit tossing a pill bottle that he pulled from his front pocket into a nearby ditch while the deputy was searching the vehicle. The deputy located the bottle which contained approximately 14 pills identified as the prescription Tamsulosin.

Thomas was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a prescription drug without a prescription, possession of paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence.

Another methamphetamine arrest was made around 7:15 p.m., Monday, January 21, following a traffic stop near Highway 81 and West Main Street in Ponce de Leon.

After initiating the stop on a vehicle driven by Thad Lewis, 51, of DeFuniak Springs, a deputy observed the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search ensued, resulting in the discovery of a small amount of marijuana and a pipe containing a white substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, and a set of scales.

Lewis was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams), and possession of paraphernalia.