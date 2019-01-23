Taylor obit

Twin baby boys Brady Roland Taylor and Brody Anthony Taylor, upon the wind of Heaven’s love, entered hand in hand into God’s presence on January 20, 2019.

Brady and Brody were born on January 20, 2019 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center to Heath Roland Taylor II and Savannah Brooke Capps. The boys were full of fight and heart and their strong spirits touched everyone around them. Their time on earth, while brief, will be forever cherished and the love for them will never diminish.

They were preceded in death by their big brother Anthony Roland Taylor, maternal great grandmother Donna Capps, maternal great grandparents Wesley and Aileen Sistrunk, and paternal great grandmother, Sharon Nichols.

They are survived by their loving parents, Heath Roland Taylor II and Savannah Brooke Capps of Chipley, Florida; maternal grandparents Mark Anthony and Shauna Foran of Cottondale, Florida; paternal grandparents Heath and Regina Taylor of Chipley, Florida; maternal great grandparents Brady and Naoma Foran of Cottondale, Florida; maternal great grandmother Charlotte Foran of Grand Ridge, Florida; paternal great grandmother Sara Thomas of Graceville, Florida; paternal great grandfather James Nichols of Graceville, Florida; maternal great great grandmother Linda Capps of Panama City, Florida and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and loved ones.

Heath and Savannah give heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jeffrey Livingston, Dr. Tricia Percy, the Labor and Delivery, NICU and mother/baby staff of Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center as well as special friends, nurses Teresa Kirkland, Niki Williams, Morgan Hill, Kathy Holmes, Jennifer Smith and honorary “Auntie” Dr. Bridget Cobb.

Funeral services will be held 1P.M. Friday, January 25, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Cottondale with Pastor James Gray Braxton and Pastor Jeff Scalf officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior at the church. Interment will follow at Magnolia Church Cemetery in Altha, Florida with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

“Babies who are taken too soon were never touched by fear. They never knew sadness, never felt alone, and most importantly, always knew love”