Purvis obit

Dorothy Pauline “Polly” Purvis, 91, of Marianna died Monday, January 21, 2019 at her residence.

Polly was born in Marianna, October 11, 1927 to the late Levi and Nina Peacock. On October 30, 1949, Polly married the love of her life, Gene Purvis, who preceded her in death one year ago. She was a homemaker who loved and cared for her three children. Polly was also a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Marianna, where she taught five year old Sunday School children for over 40 years in the same classroom. Reaping what she sowed, the love she gave to others always found its way back her.

Polly was also preceded in death by brothers Paul Peacock, Jack Peacock, and Bill Peacock. She is survived by two daughters, Nena Dols and husband, Tom Asfor of Trabuco Canyon, California, Julia Purvis and husband, Donald Lenhan of Dallas, Texas; one son, Mark Purvis, of Tallahassee; two brothers, Roy “Bud” Peacock (Eloise) of Youngstown, and Gene Peacock (Leona) of Marianna.

The family wishes to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Gail’s Traveling Angels, Kendred Home Health, and Emerald Coast Hospice for their diligent love and care during these recent months.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Rev. Paul Brooks officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.