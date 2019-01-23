Harris obit

Wayne Harris, 78, a lifelong resident of Marianna, passed away Monday, January 21, 2019. Wayne was born January 10,1941 to Horace and Marie Bennett.

Wayne was a proud veteran of the U.S Army. In 1961 he was stationed along with his tank unit in Germany, while the United States and the allies were preparing to destroy the newly built “Berlin Wall”. Thankfully, an altercation with the Russians never materialized and it ended up just a big game of chicken; U.S. tanks on one side of the wall and Soviet tanks on the other. He always said, “I was there when the wall was built, and I lived to see it come down”. While stationed in Germany, he met and married his wife and the two were blessed to have four daughters. When his military duty was completed he returned to Marianna, worked and ultimately retired from the Florida Department of Corrections.

Nature and the outdoors was always his refuge and he spent many years enjoying his hobbies such as fishing, fox hunting and his ultimate joy, horse training.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Horace W. Bennett, Sr. and Ruby Marie Cogburn; his second daughter Angela Marie Harris who died as a toddler; his siblings, Jeanette Harris, Raymond Harris, Howard Harris, Luther “Jimmy” Bennett, Darrell Hand, Gloria Bennett, Nancy Porter Trawick, and Sandra Jeter.

Wayne is survived by his first wife and mother of his children, Lilo Hernandez of Utah; three daughters, Charlotte Boyden (Michael) of Panama City, FL, Stephanie Gregersen (Brock) of Las Vegas, NV, and Teresa Locker (Erick) of Las Vegas, NV; one brother, Horace W. Bennett, Jr. (Melissa); two sisters, Marilyn Villarreal (Leslie) and Lona Benefield (Jerry); many nieces and nephews; nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 PM (CST), Friday, January 25, 2019 at Maddox Chapel with Rev. Cliff Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.