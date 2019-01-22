Redmon obit

Kimberly N. Redmon, affectionately known as Gigi, 58, of Marianna, FL, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family after she lost her six year battle with cancer.

Kimberly resided in Jackson County for 40 plus years. She held numerous positions including school bus driver for the Jackson County School Board, but her most beloved role, was grandmother to her five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Young and mother, Evie Young Perrine.

Survivors include her husband, Ricky L. Redmon of Marianna; a daughter, Chastity Gokey and her husband, Robert of Marianna; a son, Jonathan (Nathan) Redmon and his wife, Heather of Marianna; five grandchildren, Joshua Redmon, Kenzie Redmon, Gracelyn Gokey, Emily Gokey and Gavin Gokey; three sisters and two brothers, Danielle Perrine, Suzanne Young, David Perrine and his wife, Patricia, James T. Young of Tallahassee, Emily I. Hughes of Lawrenceville, GA., along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be 4 p.m. Thursday, January, 24, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Steven Perrine and David Young officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.