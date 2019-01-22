FWC invites the public to attend draft black crappie management plan public meetings

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites the public to attend statewide public meetings to give input on the draft Black Crappie Management Plan. This plan was constructed utilizing stakeholder input and will be used as a guide for black crappie management in Florida. FWC staff will present the plan’s background and objectives and are seeking input from the public on these components. All meeting locations have accessible parking spaces and each meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dates and locations are listed below.

Feb. 19, C. Scott Driver Recreation Pavilion, 10101 State Road 78 W., Okeechobee, FL 34974.

Feb. 28, Tenoroc Public Shooting Range, Hunter Safety Classroom, 3755 Tenoroc Mine Road, Lakeland, FL 33805.

March 5, UF/IFAS Extension Osceola County, 1921 Kissimmee Valley Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34744.

March 12, Eustis Community Center, 601 Northshore Drive, Eustis, FL 32726.

March 21, Grand Lake RV & Golf Resort, 18545 NW 45th Avenue Road, Citra, FL 32113.

March 26, Lake Jackson Community Center, 3840 N. Monroe St., Suite 301, Tallahassee, FL 32303.

To view the draft Black Crappie Management Plan and/or make comments online, visit MyFWC.com/fishing, select “Freshwater Fishing Homepage” and then click on “Black Crappie Management Plan website” in the center of the webpage. If you have questions about these meetings or the draft Black Crappie Management Plan, contact Ryan Hamm at 352-620-7341 or send an email to BlackCrappie@MyFWC.com.