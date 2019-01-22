December unemployment

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in December 2018, unchanged from the November 2018 rate and down 0.6 percentage point from a year ago. There were 335,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,278,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in December

Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 8.891,200 in December 2018, an increase of 22,800 jobs over the month. The state gained 231,200 jobs over the year, an increase of 2.7 percent.

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Chipola region was 4.2 percent in December 2018. This rare was 0.2 percentage point higher than the region’s year ago rate of 4.0 percent. The labor force was 41,469 up 278 over the year. There were 1,738 unemployed residents in the region.