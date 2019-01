Chipley High School Project Graduation is selling wings for Super Bowl Sunday. All orders must be submitted by Fri., Feb. 1. These are $20 for approximately 20-25 wings in hot, bbq or plain. Pick up will be at Kate Smith Elementary School cafeteria on Sunday, Feb. 3, South Blvd. entrance from 10-1. You may purchase wings from a participating senior or at KMS office.

