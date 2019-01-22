BCF professor earns doctorate

Exactly one year ago, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) welcomed Professor Christian Dickinson to the BCF family. During the spring 2018 semester, Dickinson assumed the position of Assistant Professor of English in the General Education Division. Immediately, Dickinson began teaching while finishing his work on his doctoral program at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Dickinson has proven himself to be a valuable asset to the faculty at BCF.

After receiving his bachelor’s degree in English Literature at the University of North Florida (UNF) and then later focusing his interests on the Victorian Novel during the completion of his master’s program at Florida State University (FSU), Dickinson was already highly qualified to teach at BCF. However, his most recent graduation, PhD from Baylor during the fall 2018, was earned while giving undivided attention to the English students at BCF.

With Dickinson’s completion of his doctoral work at Baylor University, The Baptist College of Florida is even more confident in the quality of education that students are being provided. The school strives to equip and train students with the most qualified and highest skilled professors in their areas of expertise. Dickinson’s achievement is just another example of that commitment.

For more information on the English programs or other degrees offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 ext. 460 or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.