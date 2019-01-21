Wilson obit

Mary Ann Wilson, 70 of Graceville passed away, Friday, January 11, 2019 from injuries received in an automobile accident.

Mary Ann was born in Wachula, FL. She worked with Mr. Bingo in Marianna for the past several years.

A Celebration of Her Life was held 6 p.m., Monday, January 14, 2019 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home.

Preceded in death by her father George Chavis, step-father Willie J. Mills, one brother Neil Mills and one sister Sandy Parker.

Survived by her mother Jewel Mills, three sons Willie Wilson, Graceville, Phillip (Becky) Muniz, Hendersonville, N.C., Jerry (Laura) Muniz, Maggie Valley, N.C.; one brother Buddy Chavis, Tyler, TX; two sisters Linda Sue (Lucious) Skinner, Balm, FL, Anita (Tommy) Devonshire, Labelle, FL; six grandchildren Jordan, Victoria, Jennings, Danny, Beth, Alena and three great grandchildren.