Underwood obit

Jessica Renee Underwood, 30 of Graceville, FL, formerly of Panama City Beach, FL, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Saturday, January 12, 2019 after losing her valiant battle with Cystic Fibrosis at home surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 16, 1988 in Panama City, FL, to proud parents Sarah and Stephen Underwood. She attended Bay County Schools until the 5th grade when she began homeschooling and completed her education and graduated. She attended Chautauqua Charter School in Panama City, FL from ages 18-22 where she learned what it was like to be a part of service and the community and gained confidence with her peers. She was an amazing young woman with so much heart and spirit that loved everyone and never allowed her disabilites or illness to define who she was or stop her from enjoying life. Her passion was animals and she fostered dogs and cats for various organizations and dreamed of one day being a veterinarian. Since relocating to the country, she loved

sitting on the dock and just watching the turtles and waterlife and enjoying the beautiful sun.

She loved everyone and everything unconditionally and she will be missed immensely. She never met a stranger and welcomed everyone into her life and home. She loved Jesus and even though she spent her life enduring a terrible illness, she was faithful and knew that one day her dream of being in Heaven with Him was going to come true where she would no longer be in pain or sick and she would soar as an Angel. She always wished for a cure for Cystic Fibrosis so in lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation in Jessica’s memory be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

A Celebration of Her Life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home.

She is survived by her loving parents, Sarah and Stephen Underwood, and younger sister Marissa Underwood.