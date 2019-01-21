Spanish Trail Playhouse announces cast for “Smoke on the Mountain”

The Spanish Trail Playhouse is currently in full rehearsals for their spring musical production, Smoke On the Mountain. Following two successful evenings of auditions, Director Mil Cox cast the following individuals: Kevin Russell as Mervin Oglethorpe, Diana Floyd as June Sanders, Emory Wells as Burl Sanders, Trish Payne as Vera Sanders, Richard Smelcher as Stanley Sanders, Bryce Etheridge as Dennis Sanders, and Hannah Patton as Denise Sanders. Claudia Burns will serve as Stage Manager

Smoke on the Mountain tells the story of a Saturday Night Gospel Sing at a country church in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains in 1938. The show features two dozen rousing bluegrass songs played and sung by the Sanders Family, a traveling group making its return to performing after a five-year hiatus. Pastor Oglethorpe, the young and enthusiastic minister of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, has enlisted the Sanders Family in his efforts to bring his tiny congregation into “the modern world.” Between songs, each family member “witnesses” – telling a story about an important event in their life. Though they try to appear perfect in the eyes of a congregation who wants to be inspired by their songs, one thing after another goes awry and they reveal their true – and hilariously imperfect – natures. By the evening’s end, the Sanders Family have endeared themselves to us by revealing their weaknesses and allowing us to share in their triumphs.

Smoke On the Mountain will take the stage March 1 & 2, 2019 at 7:00 pm nightly and on March 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm. This production is rated PG and is appropriate for all ages. Children under 5 years of age will not be permitted. Tickets will go on sale at the Spanish Trail Playhouse Box Office and online viawww.spanishtrailplayhouse.com to the general public on February 8, 2019. Tickets will be $15 Adults, $13 Seniors (65 & up), Military (with ID), and students (5 yrs-17 yrs). The Spanish Trail Playhouse is located at 680 Second Street in Chipley.

For more information, visit www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, e-mail spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com, or call the Spanish Trail Playhouse Business Office at 850-638-9113 .