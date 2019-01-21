McDaniel obit

Brandon Neil McDaniel, age 24 of Cottondale, passed from this life on January 18, 2019 at his home.

Brandon was born on February 6, 1994 in Butler, Pennsylvania, to Curtis McDaniel and Michelle McLachlan. He was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and worked in the Construction industry as a Pipeliner. He was a member of Cypress Creek Community Church.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Russell McLachlan.

He is survived by his father: Curtis McDaniel of Spring Valley, Wisconsin; mother: Michelle Kent (Wayne) of Chipley, Florida; paternal grandparents: Joyce and Sam Rivituso of Panama City, Florida; maternal grandmother: Edna McLachlan of Cottondale, Florida; two brothers; Darian Kent and Joel Kent both of Chipley, Florida; four sisters: Alyssa Cook (Justin) and their daughter Elizabeth of Spring Valley, Wisconsin, Jessica Rayne of Chipley, Florida, Harley McDaniel of Chipley, Florida, Gina McDaniel of Spring Valley, Wisconsin, Sophia Kent of Chipley, Florida; uncle: Scott McLachlan of Butler, Pennsylvania.

A memorial service will be held in his honor 10:30A.M., Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.