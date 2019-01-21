Hobbs obit

Brenda L. Hobbs, 67, of Sneads, FL, went home to be with the Lord on January 19, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family.

A native of Jackson County, Mrs. Hobbs was employed in the retail business for most of her adult life. She was of Christian faith and attended Sneads Assembly of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Betty Owens; brother, Buddy Owens; and grandson, Brandon Hobbs.

Survivors include her husband, Theo Hobbs, Sr.; three sons, Theo Hobbs, Jr. (Jana), Scott Hobbs (Joanne), Randy Hobbs (Katey); one daughter, Felicia Merritt (Stacey); one brother, Roger Owens; three sisters, Frances Peacock (Rex), Peggy Gilley (Talmadge), Gloria King; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. (CST), Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at Sneads Assembly of God Church with Revs. Juno Douglas and Johnny Ray Fontenot officiating. Interment will follow in Cow Pen Pond Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at Sneads Assembly of God Church.